WWE Superstars Sheamus and Bayley were at today’s Dallas Cowboys playoff game at the AT&T Stadium.

They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year.

WWE tweeted several photos with the caption, “Superstars @itsBayleyWWE and @WWESheamus are pumped to be at the @dallascowboys playoff game at @ATTStadium, home of this year’s @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3ZWsDoZi3V”

Sheamus also tweeted a few photos, with the caption, “The Big Game before the biggest show of the year.”

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Below you can see the photos:

