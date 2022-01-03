WWE SmackDown star Sasha Banks either hurt her leg or knee during a match against Charlotte Flair at tonight’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to PWInsider.

According to the report, Banks’ leg planted wrong when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but stayed down and was checked over by the referee. The title match quickly went to a finish, with Flair successfully retaining the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Banks was helped out of the ring by officials and is currently being checked over for possible injuries.

Stay tuned for updates on Sasha Banks.