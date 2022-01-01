Olympic gold medalist and current WWE RAW superstar Gable Steveson has been spotted in Atlanta prior to tonight’s Day 1 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. He has been training for his eventual in-ring debut since first signing with the company to his unique, exclusive contract.

Bobby Steveson, Gable’s real-life brother, is also in Atlanta. He recently debuted on 205 Live under the ring name Damon Kemp.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Steveson shed some light on how his contract works as he is finishing up prior obligations.

“I told [WWE] I wanted to go back and finish school and their number one priority was ‘You can do that.’ And so, I was like ‘let’s do a Name, Image, and Likeness deal’ because that came out in July. So, I told them that. Vince [McMahon], Nick Khan, and Triple H all said ‘Go ahead and win a national title. Regardless, everything will still be in place for you. We’ll do this, this, and this for you. You go back and get your degree and we’ll see you after that.’ So part of my deal is I can go onstage during my school year time, so that’s pretty cool too.”

He also talked in-depth about his brother’s career and how they have always shared a similar passion for competing in wrestling, both collegiate and professionally for entertainment.

“[My brother] is older, he’s 25,” shares Steveson. “[The WWE] just signed him a few weeks ago. He likes it a lot down there. He’s getting a hang of it. Bobby’s not a really big talker, he’s not a really big actor type. So, he’s kind of introverted. So, he’s got to bring out another side of him. I think he’s got it in him, we’ll see how he does at the NXT level. It’s just a matter of how he’s going to do it. He’s going to work hard and I think he has the tools to be the net star too…

“He never really mentioned WWE until probably last year he wanted to get into. It’s all his decision. I think it was actually a great decision,” Gable continued. “He was randomly like ‘I want to try it out. I’m not wrestling with the [Minnesota Golden] Gophers anymore, I want to go try it out.’ So he got a hold of Heyman and Triple H, and those guys. And now he’s getting a shot at the Performance Center. But it is cool that we’re both in the business.”

Another star that has been spotted in Atlanta ahead of WWE Day 1 is former RAW Tag Team Champion, Omos. As noted, Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. His scheduled singles match that night against former partner AJ Styles was also cut from the show despite being advertised a week ahead.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of WWE Day 1!