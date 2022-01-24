PROGRESS Wrestling 127: And The Word Was Progress was today at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. In the main event, Cara Noir retained the PROGRESS World Title against Chris Ridgeway.

As noted, during the show, AEW star Anthony Ogogo made a surprise appearance.

This was the first show under new ownership and the first show to have fans back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Below are the results of the show courtesy of Fightful:

* Gene Munny beat Kid Lykos.

* Dean Allmark beat Tate Mayfairs. Tate Mayfairs was a last-minute replacement for Axel Tische, who was not medically cleared to compete for today’s event.

* Session Moth Martina beat Taonga.

* AEW’s Anthony Ogogo made an unadvertised and unannounced appearance. He defeated Hari Singh.

* Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling) beat the Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) to retain the PROGRESS tag team titles.

* Charlie Evans beat Lana Austin.

* Warren Banks won a No. 1 Contenders match for the PROGRESS World title. It also featured Malik, Jody Fleisch, Dan Moloney, Man Like Dereiss, and Roy Johnson

* Rhio was in action against Mercedez Blaze. Rhio won the match to become the new No. 1 Contender for the PROGRESS Women’s title.

* Cara Noir beat Chris Ridgeway in a Best 2-of-3 Falls Match to retain the PROGRESS World title.

