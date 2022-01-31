Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 2 of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles on Sunday night at a sold out Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Lio Rush faced Buddy Matthews in a second round match that ended in a DQ. Rush was later replaced by Matthews in a semi-finals match against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who won, due to Rush being injured in the earlier match.

Fans were reprimanded for throwing drinks at the ring, which may have led to Rush’s injury. Excalibur reprimanded fans after this, and they accepted responsibility, according to those in attendance.

“The injury point was when Buddy hit the Rollins’ style Curb Stomp. Not sure if he hit a sensitive spot or if he came down harder than expected. Given Excalibur’s reprimand, my hypothesis is Buddy might’ve slipped slightly on a spot wetted by a thrown drink (just a guess),” wrote one fan in attendance.

Rush was taken to the emergency room and later tweeted on the injury.

“Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous. #ManOfTheHour,” Rush wrote.

AEW star Daniel Garcia won the tournament by defeating Bailey in the finals. This was the first time the finals of the tournament were determined with a singles match. Garcia won the BOLA trophy, and will receive a title shot at PWG World Champion Bandido.

Below are full results from BOLA Night 2, along with the related tweets. You can click here for results from Night 1.

* Black Taurus defeated Aramis in a second round match

* Daniel Garcia defeated Alex Shelley in a second round match

* Lio Rush defeated Buddy Matthews via DQ in a second round match

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Wheeler Yuta in a second round match

* Daniel Garcia defeated Black Taurus in a semi-finals match

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Buddy Matthews in a semi-finals match. Matthews was a replacement for the injured Lio Rush

* Jonah, Kevin Blackwood, Blake Christian and Rey Horus defeated PWG World Champion Bandido, JD Drake, Jack Cartwheel and Lee Moriarty

* Daniel Garcia defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey to win the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

