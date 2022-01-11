Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced a line-up change and first round matches for The Battle of Los Angeles.

It was announced that the mysterious Phillip Five Skulls has retired from pro wrestling, and will be replaced by “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Five Skulls was previously announced as the fifteenth BOLA 2022 entrant, but there was no real word on who he was supposed to be, if anyone at all. The name appeared to be a joke and based off a fan tweet from back in August.

Bailey will be making his return to PWG with the BOLA 2022 tournament. He’s worked more than a dozen PWG matches since debuting at From Out Of Nowhere in 2015 with a loss to Oney Lorcan. Bailey worked the BOLA 2015 tournament and made it to the finals with Chris Hero and the winner, Zack Sabre Jr. He is currently working for Impact Wrestling.

PWG announced the following first round matches for BOLA 2022:

* PWG World Champion Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Jonah vs. Buddy Matthews

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards

* JD Drake vs. Black Taurus

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Garcia

* Aramis vs. Rey Horus

Tickets for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles went on sale late last night and are already sold out, for both nights. Seats were priced at $90 for Standing Room, $90 for General Admission, $110 for Opera Box, and $110 for Front Row.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets from PWG below:

