Prolific WWE superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Ariel Helwani Meets to discuss the various accomplishments he’s made throughout his career. But now, being a seasoned veteran, Randy also puts an emphasis on getting rising stars like Chad Gable over.

“I’m working with Chad Gable and Otis right now, so that finish [of the match], that could help them. You know, if Chad Gable kicks out of an RKO, a well-timed, well-placed RKO, that could be something that propels him if they don’t drop the ball next week and have him do the job in 30 seconds,” Orton explained. “You know what I’m saying, but that could propel talent. That gives talent the rub, so this move [to the tag team division] not only helps me but it’s helping other people.”

Before tonight’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Randy Orton pointed out exactly why this one, in particular, is special to him. He also points out that if he emerges victorious, he will be the only WWE superstar next to Stone Cold that has won 3 Rumbles.

“No matter whether I win this thing or not, Ariel, I’m going to have a good time. I’m going to have my family out there, I’m going to have my kids in the front row. That’s always very special for me, so being in St. Louis, having a lot of friends and family, being the hometown boy, and feeling that buzz — that’s special. The fact that we’re in The Dome for the first time and there’s going to be 40,000 people. I mean, there are a lot of things that make the Royal Rumble this Saturday special.

“I believe this is my 18 Royal Rumble pay-per-view that I’ll be competing in and I think it’s my 14 Royal Rumble match that I’m competing in, so again, making history one more time. I’ll be in another 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 more Rumbles, so we’ve got a lot more Rumbles to go. But being in St. Louis, I don’t know if that will ever happen again, Ariel. Having the opportunity to win that thing, win it for the third time and be the only other superstar besides [Steve] Austin to do so, that’s my goal. But if that doesn’t happen, it’s still going to be a win personally for me because we’re in my hometown, in front of my family and friends.”

If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit Ariel Helwani Meets with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

You can see the full interview below:

