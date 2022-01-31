WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has announced that he and wife Wendy Barlow have split.

Flair took to Twitter today to announce that he and Barlow have decided to go their separate ways. He asked for privacy, and noted that he will cherish their memories, and will forever be thankful for all she has done for him.

“After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!,” Flair wrote.

Flair and Barlow knew each other from their WCW days as Barlow played the role of Fifi The Maid. She became Flair’s fifth wife when they tied the knot on September 12, 2018.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Flair’s full tweet below:

