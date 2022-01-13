On this week’s edition of Out of Character by FOX Sports, Ryan Satin was joined by WWE SmackDown Superstar, and Shinsuke Nakamura‘s sidekick, Rick Boogs.

The guitar-playing superstar discussed a number of topics, including his diet. Boogs confirmed that he had put on 20-pounds since debuting on SmackDown, with his daily eating once including eating premium cat food.

“Listen, I go to the extreme,” Boogs revealed. “I’m probably going to be one of the most extreme people you will ever talk to on Out of Character, or met in your entire life. I go out as far too, coming up with the idea of eating cat food because I thought it would be a good snack on the go. Highly dense nutritious treats to carry in my pocket, so at all times I was, like, calorically satisfied, micro-nutritionally full, if you will. It was disgusting. It didn’t last very long, but the fact is went that far.

“I tried to make it work for a whole bag of cat food. See, what I did, I went to the store and I said I’m not going to get the cheap stuff. If I’m going to eat cat food, I’m going to eat the highest quality. So, kind of undercover, I go to the best cat food store and ask them what’s the best premium cat food. I make it seem like I really care about my cat. I want the sweet potatoes. I want the salmon. I want the kale bits, I wanted all that stuff. So I lasted about the entire bag of cat food. I just had to work around it. Instead of eating it like snacks, I eventually had to try and get creative and drizzle some cheese and sour cream, and turn it into a free whole lace dish, like a Mexican cuisine to try and mask the flavor!”

Rick Boogs also revealed that he diets in mega bulks, with one of his more successful bulks being eating dozens of bagels a day. He also disclosed that at one time he had 24 gallons of milk in his fridge.

Ryan Satin stated that with Rick Boogs’ size, he is sure to be one of the biggest people he will have on his show. Boogs responded to talk about his transition from developmental to the main roster.

“So, let me just talk about how difficult a task that is. When you’ve got a transition from developmental, you know I’m home, I’m home a lot, I’m home all week every week to being on the road five days a week. Most people would melt, they’d lose weight. They’d get sick and run down, but I’m thriving right now. Growing like a weed.”

