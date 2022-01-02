Ridge Holland suffered a broken nose during tonight’s WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show.

The Day 1 Kickoff saw Holland and Sheamus take on Cesaro and Ricochet. Early on in the match, Cesaro got the upperhand on Holland and tagged in Ricochet for a quick double team. Cesaro helped Ricochet flip onto Holland for a pin attempt, but Ricochet’s boot landed flat on Holland’s face, and that busted his nose open.

Holland immediately rolled to the floor and was checked on by a WWE medic as Sheamus came in and continued the match. After a few minutes at ringside, the medic accompanied Holland to the backstage area for further evaluation. Michael Cole then announced on commentary that Holland would not be returning as he was being treated for a broken nose.

Sheamus went on to win the match, taking Ricochet out at ringside with White Noise on the floor, and then pinning Cesaro after a Brogue Kick.

Stay tuned for more on Holland’s injury and status. Below are several shots from tonight’s Kickoff match at WWE Day 1, including GIFs of the injury:

This how Ridge Holland broke his nose #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/9PD4sEGS5A — Vindictive (@WhoisVindictive) January 2, 2022

This was ugly for Ridge Holland. Surprised to see Sheamus still go over alone against Ricochet and Cesaro. #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/pcPo0A5tIO — JVSportsTalk PPV Pod (@PPV_Pod) January 2, 2022

La suerte no está del lado de Ridge Holland. Esperemos que lo sucedido en #WWEDay1 todo haya quedado en un susto, pero todo apunta a nariz rota.pic.twitter.com/gUcGAbZb6N — Miguel Uceda (@MigUceda) January 2, 2022