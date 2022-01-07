WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is open to the idea of reuniting with his former tag team partner, Billy Gunn, in AEW.

On Thursday, a fan on Twitter asked James if he would consider joining AEW as a backstage producer. In response, James wrote: “The light bill ain’t gonna pay itself!”

Earlier in the day, James confirmed that he was back on Twitter after 15 months, making his first tweets since October 2020.

Through another tweet, James thanked “all the individuals” from WWE NXT, especailly the young talent. This led to several current and former NXT Superstars showing their appreciation for James. Adam Cole tweeted that he expects to see James “down the road,” fueling speculation among fans of a possible AEW reunion.

Road Dogg was released earlier this week as part of the mass overhaul to the NXT 2.0 staff. Besides James, several NXT producers, writers and coaches were let go. You can click here for our report on those cuts.

This light bill ain’t gonna pay itself! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 7, 2022

I just want to thank all the individuals from @WWENXT especially the young talent. The relationships we’ve built will last forever! #THANKYOU — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 7, 2022

Thanks for everything Brian 🙏 you’re the man…see you down the road. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 7, 2022

This is the same Brian James aka RoadDogg I just lost my verified status and my employment status lol I’m back on Twitter now — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 6, 2022

