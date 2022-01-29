It looks like “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and “The Baddest on the Planet” Ronda Rousey are set to collide at WrestleMania 38, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com.

It is noted that the angle to set the feud in motion will either happen during or after the women’s Rumble match at this evening’s Premium Live Event. Flair, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, voluntarily put herself into the Rumble and claimed she will choose who challenges for her title if she wins.

Rousey’s entourage and stylist have been in St. Louis since yesterday and there has also been talk of Rousey appearing on RAW tomorrow night. As noted earlier today, the current plan is for Rousey to be back as a regular on SmackDown, but up until now, the word still going around was Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at “the grandest stage of them all”. While plans have Rousey being a regular on the blue brand, she’s expected to still work some RAW shows to boost ratings.

Regarding Rousey’s WWE contract status, this new report says she is expected to be with the company for one year. Contract specifics have not been revealed as of this writing, but it was noted that this new deal is not just for The Rumble and a WrestleMania 38 storyline, but instead, a substantial run with numerous appearances. It was also noted that appearances at both this year’s and next year’s WrestleMania are part of the deal.

This is a major bone thrown to FOX, who had originally wanted both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey as regulars on the show. It is being speculated that Rousey vs. Lynch will be a main event for next year’s WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

If the match takes place, it will be the second singles match ever between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. They collided once before at Survivor Series 2019, however, the match ended with Charlotte being disqualified

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]