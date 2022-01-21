As we’ve noted, SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has re-signed with WWE.

Zayn took to Twitter late Thursday to seemingly comment on his decision to stay with WWE.

Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way.

According to Fightful Select, Zayn has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. While there is no word on the exact length of the contract, it could possibly be the three-year deal that several other talents have re-signed for, including Zayn’s good friend Kevin Owens last month.

Back in December, there were rumors of Zayn signing a new WWE contract as his previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2021.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Zayn vowed to “out-Jackass” Johnny Knoxville of Jackass with his own shopping cart stunt. However, the segment ended with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura leveling Zayn with Kinshasa, and Rick Boogs launching Zayn into crash pads placed ringside for the shopping cart stunt.

Both Zayn and Knoxville have been confirmed as participants in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Zayn is also the current #1 contender to Nakamura’s title. You can see Sami Zayn’s tweet below.

Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]