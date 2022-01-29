As we’ve noted, Sasha Banks made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown, and announced her entry in Saturday night’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

“The Boss” returned during a segment that also featured SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Natalya and Shotzi, which ended in a brawl with Banks getting the upperhand on Flair.

Banks has taken to Twitter to explain why she has no reason to be humble going into the Rumble.

Banks was expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks due to a foot injury she suffered at a WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC, earlier this month. It appears Banks was cleared for an in-ring return ahead of schedule.

After Friday’s show, there are only 7 open spots left in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. You can click here for the full list of 23 confirmed participants.

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair has been rumored for April’s WrestleMania 38. Flair will not be defending her SmackDown Women’s Title at Saturday’s event, and will instead be entering the Rumble.

Need my star to shine brighter

My name to bring it all higher.

When you a boss you can’t be humble.

IM BACK READY TO RUMBLE. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/r9Nngqj8lH — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 29, 2022

