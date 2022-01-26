Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event, where he will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. Rollins commented on mentioning their former partner in The Shield during this feud, Jon Moxley.

Rollins name-dropped the former Dean Ambrose during his recent SmackDown promo on the match with Reigns. It was later reported that this Moxley mention was 100% scripted by WWE and planned ahead of time. Moxley was also kept in a video package on the history between Rollins and Reigns, when previously WWE has edited him out of certain footage.

Rollins said mentioning Moxley during this feud with Reigns is an “Easter egg” for fans.

“It’s an just an Easter egg, I think, for some of the fans that have enjoyed [The Shield] and stuck around, followed us for years and stuff like that,” Rollins said of mentioning Moxley during this feud. “It would be very easy to tell the story of The Tribal Chief versus The Visionary, that’s a simple story and obvious for those who watch on a weekly basis but if you follow the industry and you pay attention and you know where we came from, you know there was a third guy in the mix.

“I’m not going to sit here and ignore that history, I’m going to bring that up because I think that’s important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it. It’s one of those things where it was on the tip of my tongue, it made sense, so it came.”

Rollins will be back on the blue brand for Friday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown.

As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be banned from ringside for Saturday’s title match.

