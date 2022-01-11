Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Rollins vs. Reigns was teased at the end of last Friday’s SmackDown, but the match was made official on tonight’s RAW episode. Rollins announced the match with Reigns and promised to win the Brother vs. Brother match. He then defeated Big E in singles action.

It was also announced that Rollins will be on this week’s SmackDown to continue the Royal Rumble feud with Reigns.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, 21 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

"I don't need a penguin-looking snake oil salesman to do my job for me!" – @WWERollins#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PmZw0eqDi9 — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022

