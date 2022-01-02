The card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on YouTube every Monday night at 7 p.m. EST, has been revealed.

Among the stars competing, former WWE NXT talent Jake Atlas will be making his in-ring debut with AEW. He previously revealed that he asked to step away from competing in NXT in September 2021 due to struggles with mental health.

Other notable stars included in this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation include Andrade El Idolo, Jay Lethal, Scorpio Sky, & former AEW Women’s Champion Riho.

There are spoilers available for this episode, taped on December 30, 2021. If you would like to see Spoilers, you can click here.

You can see the current card for Dark: Elevation below:

Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey

Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ Brodie Jr.)

Riho vs. Valentina Rossi

Scorpio Sky (w/ Dan Lambert) vs. Ray Jaz

Angelina Risk vs. Skye Blue

Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico

Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood

JP Harlow vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant)

You can see the full announcements from Twitter below: