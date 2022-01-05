Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke to Tokyo Sports about his partnership with Rick Boogs. He was brought in to play Nakamura’s entrance on guitar and has since worked as his tag team partner as well. However, the Intercontinental Champion admitted Boogs was picked in a hurry.

“I think it was a big change for Eric Bugenhagen to arrive at his entrance this year. It seems that he had been with NXT for several years,” Nakamura highlighted. “But he was selected in a hurry because he happened to play the guitar.”

Shinsuke Nakamura then spoke about the fact that he wants to be involved at the highest level possible. However, he also noted that he typically has more tag team matches than anything else at the moment.

“After all, I want to get involved in the highest throne,” he admitted. “I have the Intercontinental Championship, but I often team up with Boogs, and I have more tag matches than singles. Come to think of it, everyone is in a duo. Like veterans and young people.

Shinsuke Nakamura then pointed out then even in NXT, tag teams are popular. He noted how different wrestlers are put together, perhaps to raise young talents up. However, he made it clear that he has his eyes firmly on singles gold. That’s because Nakamura wants to become a Grand Slam Champion within WWE.

“Even in NXT, it’s like handsome (Jiro) and KUSHIDA,” Nakamura said. “Is it to increase the chances of appearing on the program together, while raising young talent by forming a combination? Anyway, since I came to WWE, I can achieve the Grand Slam if I get one WWE World Championship, so I would like to aim for that.”

