As noted earlier this week, musical artist “Meatloaf” (Michael Lee Aday) passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday night, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications.

One rising WWE SmackDown star, Shotzi, has been trending online due to a tweet she posted in wake of the artist’s passing. In it, she makes a joke about eating meatloaf as her dinner the night before he died.

“Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP.”

She deleted the tweet as mixed receptions to the post began trickling in online. Some criticized her while others believe it may have been a reference to the cult classic film “Rocky Horror Picture Show”, which featured a scene where characters watch on in horror as Dr. Frank-N-Furter reveals they were eating Meatloaf’s organs at dinner. You can see the clip featured in a tweet below.

Shotzi hasn’t addressed the matter since she deleted the post.

Meatloaf has ties to WWE, as he appeared for the company as the guest host of RAW on the May 10, 2010 episode from Pittsburgh. He was featured in a memorable segment with Randy Orton where he ended up taking an RKO when all was said and done.

WWE issued a statement on Meatloaf’s passing once the news had emerged. You can see that full statement below:

“Meat Loaf passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 74. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing.

Meat Loaf’s larger-than-life personality and distinctive musical style paved the way for an iconic entertainment career. The Dallas, Texas, native authored one of the best-selling albums of all-time with the release of “Bat Out of Hell” and won a GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo, for “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” in 1994. Meat Loaf also enjoyed a successful acting career and delivered indelible performances in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Fight Club” and many others.

The WWE Universe fondly remembers Meat Loaf’s appearance as a Raw guest host on May 10, 2010. The chart-topping musician pitched Randy Orton one of his songs for his new entrance music that led to a memorable exchange with The Viper.

WWE extends its condolences to Aday’s family, friends and fans.”

You can see the since-deleted tweet from Shotzi below:

She’s probably just a big Rocky Horror Picture Show fan. pic.twitter.com/mDF23lmft5 — Pop Culture Junkie (@PopCultureJunk2) January 22, 2022

