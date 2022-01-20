WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi is admittedly “energized and motivated” ahead of the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

On Wednesday, Shotzi received praise from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who named the 29-year-old blue brand wrestler as his pick to win the women’s battle royal.

Foley tweeted:

Im pulling for a @ShotziWWE victory at the #RoyalRumble She clearly has big star quality, and a #Rumble win would be a huge boost to her, the women’s division and @WWE

In response, Shotzi thanked Foley for motivating her.

Suddenly energized and motivated! Thanks for the boost @RealMickFoley !!! LET THE GOODTIMES ROLLL!

As of this writing, 21 women have been confirmed as participants in the fifth annual Women’s Royal Rumble Match. You can click here to see the full list.

Asuka (2018), Becky Lynch (2019), Charlotte Flair (2020) and Bianca Belair (2021) are the four previous winners of the 30-woman battle royal. You can see Shotzi’s tweet below.

Suddenly energized and motivated! Thanks for the boost @RealMickFoley !!! LET THE GOODTIMES ROLLL! https://t.co/GP64yBb9DI — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) January 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]