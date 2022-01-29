RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE are both making their presence known on Snapchat today in celebration of tonight’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. As seen in the press release below, a “Big Time” Snapchat Cameo will allow users to become Becky Lynch for a limited time!

You can see the full press release below:

“In celebration of Royal Rumble, streaming live tonight at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else, this Big Time Snapchat Cameo will allow you to become WWE Superstar and Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, for a limited time only!

Available on iOS only, this Snapchat Cameo allows you to face-swap with Lynch and become “Big Time Becks” to get set for a huge night at Royal Rumble.

Scan the Snap Code above to try out the Snapchat Cameo now!

As an added bonus, Snapchat has released official Becky Lynch stickers in Chat on Snapchat, available on iOS and Android! Just search “Becky Lynch” in Chat to send yours friends all of the Big Time Becks stickers while watching Royal Rumble this weekend.”

You can see the full card for tonight’s Royal Rumble event below:

30-MAN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, 5 Superstars TBA

30-WOMAN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, 7 participants TBA

WWE TITLE MATCH

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

