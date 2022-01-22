The MLW Blood & Thunder tapings took place on Friday in Dallas, Texas.
During the event, according to F4wonline, Myron Reed defeated Tajiri and ROH star Bandido to become the new MLW World Middleweight Champion.
Myron Reed has been the MLW Middleweight champion three times. In his first reign, Reed held the title for 424 days and had defended it six times before losing to Lio Rush at Kings Of Colosseum in January 2021.
Tajiri had been the Middleweight Champion since October 2021 after he defeated Myron Reed, Arez, and Aramis.
As noted, former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews made his MLW debut in a match against TJP at Blood & Thunder. Matthews was released on June 2, 2021, and since then has worked for NJPW and other various indie promotions.
Below are a few highlights:
