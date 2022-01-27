Shane McMahon is reportedly returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

McMahon has been away from WWE for almost one year now, but Ringside News reports that he is scheduled for Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

There is no word on if McMahon is back for WrestleMania 38 Season, but we will keep you updated.

McMahon has not wrestled since losing the Steel Cage Match to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Before that, he had been away since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on the October 4 SmackDown episode, which was the FOX premiere.

As noted earlier today, there are also plans for rapper Bad Bunny to work the 30-Man Rumble Match on Saturday.

There are currently 22 announced spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the current card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, 8 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

