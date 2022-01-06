The July 10 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ before the Dynamite TBS premiere began. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Jay Lethal and Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Bower and Chris Bueller

* Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Tina San Antonio

* FTR defeated two enhancement talents

* Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet defeated two enhancement talents

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent by submission

* QT Marshall defeated Zack Clayton, who was on MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation and is the fiance of JWoww

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Avery Good

* The Acclaimed defeated KM Matthews and Joey Ace

* Dante Martin defeated Action Andretti

* Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver defeated The Blade and Private Party with Matt Hardy

These matches will air this coming Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

