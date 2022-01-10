Impact Wrestling taped another round of matches and segments on Sunday in Dallas, Texas for upcoming episodes. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace retained over Lady Frost in a match taped for Before The Impact. Matt Cardona confronted Grace after the match and pointed to the title

* W. Morrissey came out and cut a promo on how he wants another shot at Impact World Champion Moose. Moose appeared on the screen and turned down the request, saying he is giving a title shot to someone else

* The rogue group of ROH stars from Hard To Kill came out and attacked D’Lo Brown at the announce table. They put him through a table and put him out of commission for the rest of the taping

* Laredo Kid defeated Chris Bey. X Division Champion Trey Miguel was on commentary

* Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton were on commentary

* Masha Slamovich squashed an enhancement talent

* Josh Alexander came to the ring for a promo. He said he wants his title shot and no more distractions. Charlie Haas interrupted and challenged Alexander. Alexander said he wants his title shot first, which led to Haas attacking him. They brawled until security broke it up and Alexander accepted the challenge

* Impact World Champion Moose squashed Zickey Dice to retain. After the match, W. Morrissey came out and chased Moose away. He then attacked Dice and VSK while Brian Myers watched and didn’t help them

* Raj Singh came out and said he wanted competition. Jonah accepted and smashed Raj in a short match. Scott D’Amore was on commentary

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to win the ROH Women’s World Title. Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. The ROH Rogue Group confronted Deonna after the match. They surrounded her which led to Rehwoldt, and later Rich Swann and Willie Mack, unsuccessfully coming to the rescue. The group posed afterwards

* The Influence defeated Havok in a Handicap Match. It was originally supposed to be a tag team match but the Influence attacked Rosemary at the start. The Influence took a selfie with an unconscious Havok after the match

* Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green. Knockouts Champion Mickie James was on commentary. Tasha talked trash to Mickie after the match which led to a brawl. Mickie was overpowered by Tasha and Savannah Evans before Chelsea made the save

* W. Morrissey defeated Zickey Dice and VSK in a Handicap Match while Brian Myers watched on from commentary. Morrissey cut a promo after the match and said if he doesn’t get a World Title shot, he will go to the back and find Moose

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Steve Maclin to retain the ROH World Title. The ROH Rogue Group watched on from the balcony

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows and Joe Doering defeated Heath and Rhino after interference from Deaner. Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson was on commentary, and Eric Young was at ringside

* Josh Alexander defeated Charlie Haas. Chris Sabin was on commentary. After the match, the ROH Rogue group jumped them. They also fended off Sabin, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino before Eddie Edwards comes out with the kendo stick and ran them off. Maria Kanellis cut a promo from the balcony, saying there was honor no more. Eddie cut his own promo from the ring saying we are Impact and we won’t be disrespected

(H/T to Himanshu D and Marvin Pruitt)

