News trickled in this past weekend about certain moments from the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Dallas, Texas from this past Friday. This included news of Bandido’s MLW debut, Buddy Mathews’ MLW debut, and the MLW Middleweight Championship changing hands from Tajiri to Myron Reed.

Notes from PWInsider indicate that the finish to Buddy Matthews’ debut match was a shock to everyone backstage because it was booked for him to go over TJP. However, there was some sort of miscommunication that led to the original finish changing and having TJP win.

It was also noted that Dave Marquez was responsible for directing the show, and plans are set to bring in some NWA Mid-Atlantic legends for the 2/26 in Charlotte, NC.

A part of the show included what was said to be an “obvious” tease about Killer Kross arriving in the promotion. The former WWE RAW Superstar is scheduled to return to in-ring action at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ.

Major League Wrestling presented Blood & Thunder in Dallas, Texas in Gilley’s on Friday 1/21, featuring the following results:

*King Muertes defeated Richard Holliday

*National Openweight Champion Alex Kane defeated Calvin Tankman

*EJ Nduka’s open challenge was answered by Ikuro Kwon, with EJ quickly winning.

*Davey Richards defeated ACH

*Amaris, El Dragon, & Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, & Mino Abismo Negro

Falls Count Anywhere

MLW Champion Hammerstone defeated El Pagono

Intermission.

*The Saito Brothers defeated Bud Heavy & Gnarls Garvin

*TJP defeated Buddy Matthews in Matthews

*KC Navarro defeated Ho Ho Lun

MLW Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed defeated Bandido, Matt Cross and Tajiri (c) (New champion)

Tag Team Ladder Match

MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 defeated Los Parks

*Miranda Gordy defeated Rok-C

*Jacob Fatu defeated Mads Kruger

