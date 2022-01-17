NJPW taped The New Beginning USA episodes of Strong on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington.

The New Beginning USA show included Jay White vs. Jay Lethal, an NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match, and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita.

Below are spoilers from Saturday’s taping, courtesy of f4wonline:

* Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC

Gibson won by pinfall with a sunset flip.

* Hikuleo defeated Cody Chhun

Hikuleo won by pinfall after hitting a chokeslam.

* El Phantasmo defeated Matt Rehwoldt

ELP won after hitting a senton/moonsault combo.

* Lio Rush & Rocky Romero defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Romero defeated Isaacs by submission with an armbar.

* Karl Fredericks defeated Ethan HD

Fredericks won after hitting a DDT.

* Clark Connors defeated TJP

Connors won by pinfall after a powerbomb.

* Brody King defeated Yuya Uemura

King won by pinfall with a piledriver.

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Finlay used a cradle to pin Tito.

* Fred Rosser defeated Gabriel Kidd

Rosser won by pinfall.

* Josh Barnett defeated Ren Narita

Barnett won by submission with an armbar.

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor defeated Taylor Rust

Lawlor won with a rear-naked choke. After the match, Lawlor issued a challenge. Connors answered the challenge, but Lawlor begged off.

* Jay White defeated Jay Lethal

White won by pinfall after hitting the Blade Runner.

Jay Lethal the mystery opponent vs. Jay White in the main event. pic.twitter.com/gcjiCUyi9i — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 16, 2022

Standing ovation and babyface pop for Phantasmo beating Matthew Rehwoldt pic.twitter.com/Fa8qQUssjN — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 16, 2022

Brody King beat Yuya Uemura in a match filled with glorious violence pic.twitter.com/j0iv5hGp5E — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 16, 2022

The team of JONAH AND BAD DUDE TITO pic.twitter.com/gvc1FVfL2T — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 16, 2022

Josh Barnett beat Ren Narita via armbar in a Bloodsport-style battle pic.twitter.com/VoJpsypwe8 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 16, 2022

WELL OF COURSE TOM RETAINED THE STRONG OPENWEIGHT TITLE pic.twitter.com/wRj3PcWjmt — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 16, 2022

