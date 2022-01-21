The legendary Sting took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to the significant praise given by CM Punk.

As noted, this week’s AEW Dynamite main event saw Sting and Darby Allin defeat The Acclaimed in tag team action. Punk took to Twitter after the show and reacted to The Stinger’s performance.

“Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING,” Punk wrote late last night.

In an update, Sting reacted today and commented on how much Punk’s remarks mean.

“Words like this from @]Words like this from @CMPunk mean A TON. #RESPECT4PUNK,” Sting wrote.

Sting remains undefeated in his 7 bouts with AEW. Punk is also undefeated in the 11 matches he’s wrestled with AEW. Punk, Sting and Allin teamed up on the December 22 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, to defeat MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.

