WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is currently incarcerated in the Monmouth County Jail in New Jersey.

Sytch was arrested this morning in Keansberg, NJ for allegedly possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats, according to TMZ.

Sytch was arrested and booked at the jail at 11am ET. Court records show that she has two charges for illegally possessing a weapon, and one charge for making terroristic threats. It appears the weapon was not a firearm. Court records do not list a bond amount.

New Jersey does not have misdemeanors and felonies on state charges, they have degrees instead. Sytch’s weapons charges are classified as third degree, while the terroristic threats charge is fourth degree. If convicted, the weapons charges each carry a possible sentence of 3-5 years in prison, while the terroristic threats charge carries a possible sentence of 1 year in prison.

Sytch was released from prison in June 2021 after a lengthy incarceration. She noted in July of last year that she was done with probation in Jersey and Pennsylvania. The pro wrestling veteran has been locked up over legal troubles in multiple states since 2012, and once vowed to stay clean following a stint in rehab.

Sunny was active on Twitter this past Monday, noting that she was “going through some s--t” after flying back home. She linked to her OnlyFans account, where she appears to be active the most these days.

Stay tuned for more on Sunny’s arrest.

