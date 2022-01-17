WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has issued a brief comment about her recent arrest.

She posted on social media that she was okay and for fans to not believe the media.

I am ok. I am laying low for a bit. But I’m m ok. Don’t believe the media. Please don’t.

Before that post, Sunny shared one about her dog Sissy missing.

LOST DOG: keansburg, no area. White and tan Maltese/Yorkie mix. Answered to sissy. Last seen at 250 beachway ave, keansburg, NJ. Please message for help. Thanks

As we’ve noted, Sunny was arrested in Keansburg, NJ on Thursday and booked into the Monmouth County Jail at around 11 am, charged with two counts of illegally possessing a weapon, and one charge of making terroristic threats.

It was later revealed that Sytch was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors, according to police records. Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and while it wasn’t clear what led to the incident, police say Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air towards the victim” and then threatened to kill him.

It was also noted that the domestic incident that led to Sytch’s arrest was recorded by the dash camera of the police car that responded to the 911 call.

She was released from jail on Friday evening.

Below are her posts.

