On this week’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki & Brie were full of jubilation as they will officially be competing at the 2022 Royal Rumble. WWE has announced that The Bella Twins will enter the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, with the winner securing a big-time match at WrestleMania against either the RAW or SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Nikki spoke of her surprise that WWE announced The Bella Twins return in advance, but the two-time Divas Champion understood the reasoning.

“Can you believe they announced it?!” Nikki exclaimed. “So everyone, if you don’t know, you’re gonna know now. Brie and I are officially entering the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. It’s gonna be at the end of the month, Saturday, from St. Louis stadium, which how amazing where The Rams used to play. We’re gonna go in there and kick some butt!

“One, I was shocked they announced it because usually, these are surprises, but I understand marketing-wise,” Nikki explained.

“So, business-wise it makes sense, right? Because now we’re gonna have the whole Bella Army there!” Brie Bella responded with excitement.

Nikki replied, “Selfishly, that’s why I was so happy about it because no one would have expected you and me to be in the Royal Rumble, and so it makes me very that The Bella Army knows, so they can go.”

A number of surprises are already revealed for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match including the likes of Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, Lita, and the IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Mickie James. The Bella Twins believe there will still be some surprises on the night.

The Bella Twins also discussed who they are most excited to see on Saturday, January 29 in St. Louis. They revealed they are extra stoked to see Summer Rae, who will also be returning for the over-the-top-rope match.

“When I saw that Lita was in it, and Summer Rae, I miss that girl. I can’t wait to see Summer! That’s what the Royal Rumble does. It brings together different generations of women and men to meet in the ring for one big night, and that’s why it’s important to go to the Royal Rumble because you might not see a lot of our faces again for a really long time.” Brie Bella said.

