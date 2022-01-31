Former WWE Champion The Miz recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling podcast about his relationship with Vince McMahon. Building a connection with the WWE Chairman is something of great importance for talents. He revealed that they have a good relationship, as Vince is someone that he can sit and relax with.

“My and Vince’s relationship is very, very good,” The Miz said. “Like, if I ever need anything or if I need to talk to someone, or I have like, ‘hey, I don’t know if this is right’. Like, we can have a conversation. I can sit down with him, he will listen to me and then I’ll say my piece and then he’ll think about it for like, three minutes.

“There will be three minutes of silence. And then he’ll answer and it’s a really thought-out answer. And he really thinks about how things go, everything involved in the show. Because he cares. And so for me too, when AJ Styles first came in, people are like, oh yeah it was me and him. And he was so good. Man, like, I knew right away, ‘oh he’s going to be something.”

The Miz has seen a lot of talents come and go throughout his time within the company. However, one who has made a major impact during that time is Roman Reigns. Miz reflected on seeing the Tribal Chief come through and when he knew that he was going to be a hit.

“Do you know how many people have to come to WWE from other, you know, ventures? Or other companies and did not become who everybody thought they would become? But I knew like I even knew Roman too,” he said. “I remember I had these promos where I would literally talk the entire promo for 15 minutes. And I had to memorize like four pages of just questions and I would do the answer and questions and I would do the answer.

“They would let people talk and I would do this all the time. Anyone that they were thinking, ‘oh they might not be able to talk’. They could talk, like, Roman could talk. And obviously, we’re witnessing that, right? No one is hotter than Roman. In the beginning, it was like talk, talk, talk and he would punch me and everyone would go nuts, it would be incredible and it was always fun.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ringer Wrestling Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

