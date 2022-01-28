WWE announced that a special edition of WWE’s The Bump will air on Saturday ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The special guests for the show are Paul Heyman, Miz, Maryse, and “Jackass” star Steve-O.

WWE’s The Bump will air at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Live, and Twitch.

Below is WWE’s full announcement:

Get set for Royal Rumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Royal Rumble Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Royal Rumble Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. A special Royal Rumble edition of WWE’s The Bump WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Royal Rumble. Watch as special guests Paul Heyman, Miz & Maryse and “Jackass” star Steve-O give their perspective on the important stop on The Road to WrestleMania. “La Previa” Spanish Royal Rumble pre-show At 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram. Ultimate Royal Rumble Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts for WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble. The panel of three will put work to create their fantasy Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match, choosing from a list of the greatest Superstars of all time, past and present! Don’t miss Ultimate Royal Rumble at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Royal Rumble Kickoff Show The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms for expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come. Catch it all and don’t miss Royal Rumble, streaming live this Saturday at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

As noted, Miz and Maryse are set to face WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble. The current card for the event is available here.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Get set for #RoyalRumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming! https://t.co/CWuZe2Iyw3 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]