AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for this week’s Dynamite on TBS ratings.

As noted, Dynamite drew 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #1 for the night on cable in the key demographic, and #29 for the night on cable in viewership. This was AEW’s best viewership since the Second Anniversary episode on October 6, and the second-best key demo rating since September 29. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report for this week.

In an update, Khan thanked fans for giving AEW their best Dynamite audience since last fall, and for making it #1 on cable last night, He also plugged the live Rampage scheduled for tomorrow night.

“Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK!,” he wrote.

Friday’s live Rampage from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC will feature Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page, Hook vs. Serpentico, The Young Bucks vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Khan’s full tweet below:

Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK! pic.twitter.com/GHcaDswyTv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]