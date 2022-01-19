The first Broken Skull Sessions episode of 2022 will air the day before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

WWE announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will interview RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Broken Skull Sessions this month. The episode will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, January 28.

Lynch responded to the announcement and tweeted, “Oh hell yeah [beer mug emoji]”

While Lynch previously appeared on an episode of “Straight Up Steve Austin” on the USA Network, this is her first Broken Skull Sessions appearance.

Austin’s last 5 guests of 2021 were WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a photo from the Austin – Lynch shoot:

