Two WWE NXT Superstars debuted a new look on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

As seen in the video clip below, Solo Sikoa is now donning facepaint like his brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso. As per storyline, Sikoa decided to don the facepaint after taking a fireball to the face from Boa on last week’s show.

Sikoa now has facepaint on one side of his face and makeup on the other, to make it appear like burn scars. As noted, Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match has been announced for next week.

Meanwhile, Sarray has also been repackaged with a new look. In a new vignette that aired this week, Sarray revealed that she flew back to Japan after getting frustrated by her lack of progress in NXT. While in Japan, Sarray found a necklace given to her by her late grandmother, which reminded her of her roots. Sarray explained why she is The Warrior of The Sun, promising to return to the the U.S. with renewed passion and energy.

Sarray hasn’t been on NXT TV since losing to Kay Lee Ray in early November. She defeated Lash Legend in a match that aired on the December 14 episode of 205 Live.

Nothing is going to stop me now…I'm coming for you @Bigboawwe https://t.co/gOprzEdVDV — Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) January 19, 2022

We got a vignette for the return of Sarray and it looks like she's going to get at least a minor revamp of her character.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vS5QZw8zZZ — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 19, 2022

