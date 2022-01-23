Bobby Lashley is the focus in a new video on WWE’s YouTube page where the impressive athlete trains for his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

“I don’t think it was just one moment that changed me, I think it was a culmination of everything,” Lashley says as he explodes through his training regimen. “When that title was taken away from me, it took a lot out of me. You keep grinding, and grinding, and grinding, and I never quit grinding. I wake up in the morning and I bust my ass as soon as I get up. So as I move forward, I got to the point where I stopped caring, I just got mean.

“The match that everybody wants and I need in my career — Brock’s one of those guys that scares a lot of guys. They get nervous when they have an opportunity to step into the ring with him. Not me! You know, for the whole time, I’ve been saying I want the biggest and baddest person in the business, and Brock is him,” Bobby continues. “And all I want to do is get that title back. A lot of guys come into professional wrestling and they want to be strong, they want to be big so they just lift, lift, lift; I’ve never been like that. What I do is a lot of athletic training. My boxing, my footwork, my hand speed, my strength, my power, my punch. I work on speed and agility so I’m bringing a different package in.

“I’m one of the most athletically gifted people, most athletically trained people in the entire wrestling business and I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’m doing things that people just can’t even imagine. To beat Brock, you just have to throw everything out. Brock’s a different animal, going to the ring with someone that wants to go out there and hurt you so he can walk out with the title. Going in there against Brock is not something I’m going to shy away from. It’s something that excites me.

“I’ve always wanted to be a hero at the end of the game. This is the opportunity to be that hero, that’s one thing I wanted to be. And I will leave my legacy as a hero. You can’t be a hero unless you beat the biggest villain, and Brock Lesnar, I believe, is the biggest villain in any wrestling business.”

Bobby Lashley will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in their first-ever encounter this Saturday, January 29 at the Royal Rumble event. You can see the full card for the night at this link.

You can see the YouTube video below:

