Former President of the United States Donald Trump is staying busy on the road promoting the Republican Party. One of his rallies that took place in Florence, Arizona included a video that played to introduce Trump to the audience.

The video brutally criticized Joe Biden’s performance as the current POTUS as The Undertaker’s noticeable entrance theme played as the background soundtrack. The music cast an ominous tone for the crowd that was watching as Biden was shamed for his handling of the pandemic, gas prices, inflation, and other matters. When it concluded, Trump welcomed the crowd to the “Save America” rally and began his speech.

Trump is a 2013 WWE Hall of Famer and has been involved with the company in a variety of ways over the past two decades. His most memorable appearances came around the time of WrestleMania 23 in 2007, when he chose Bobby Lashley to represent him in a match against Vince McMahon’s representative, Umaga. It was deemed “The Battle of the Billionaires”, and the loser vowed to have their head shaved if their representative lost the match. Umaga ultimately succumbed to defeat and Trump took part in shaving Vince’s head on live TV.

Trump has continued assuring the Republican Party that he will run for President again in 2024.

You can see the full video clip below:

