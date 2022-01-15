One of the top advertised matches for this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was the fourth match in the series between Serena Deeb and former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

However, the match was one-sided when Deeb attacked Shida before things got underway. The former WWE NXT coach focused primarily on Shida’s knee, using the steel steps and a kendo stick to inflict extra punishment. Shida still wanted to compete in the match but she wasn’t in fighting condition, so she quickly lost to Deeb by submission.

As seen in the Twitter post below, Shida is giving fans a glimpse into the severity of her leg injury. There’s clear bruising and her knee is still swelling from welts, days after the attack.

Deeb and Shida have been in a heated rivalry for months now after Deeb used heelish tactics to keep Shida from her 100-match victory trophy (since then, she’s defeated Deeb and won said trophy). The two women are now tied with victories in the series at 2 – 2.

You can see Hikaru Shida’s post below:

