Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicki Askew, has unfortunately passed away. She was 101.

According to the obituary, Askew’s passing was due to natural causes and occurred while she was sleeping at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on January 20th. She was born in Florence, South Carolina on July 11, 1920, and would marry Vincent J. McMahon.

They would eventually divorce, however, she first gave birth to their two sons, Rod and Vince. Rod passed away one year to the day before his mother at the age of 77. Vince never developed a relationship with his father until the age of 12.

Askew pursued work in Civil Service as a secretary and administrative assistant, eventually retiring from the Chamber of Commerce in Florida. She also loved playing tennis and was actively engaging in the sport until age 94.

Her funeral services occurred on January 22 and a subsequent Memorial Mass for her community in Ebensburg will be held today, January 29.

We send our condolences and well wishes to the entire McMahon family at this time.

