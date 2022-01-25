Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov (Oleg Prudius) is set to star in a new action-thriller movie, alongside Eva Marie, Neal McDonough, and a pair of UFC Hall of Famers, Randy Couture and Rashad Evans.

The film, titled Phoenix, features Marie in the lead role, as a U.S. Army Sergeant posted in Afghanistan. According to Deadline, Marie’s character teaches hand-to-hand combat skills in Afghanistan when she receives word that her father, Everett Grant (Couture), has been killed in Florida.

Upon returning to the U.S., Marie discovers that the person responsible for killing her father is Maxim Vasiliiev (Kozlov), a ruthless local drug kingpin. Marie then vows to avenge her father’s death.

The film will be directed by Daniel Zirill, and produced by Tadross Media Group and Bulldog Brothers Entertainment.

Vladimir Kozlov has pursued a Hollywood career since his departure from WWE in 2011, appearing in several TV shows and films, including as a stuntman in Fast & Furious 6. He also briefly worked with Impact Wrestling as a Russian language commentator.

