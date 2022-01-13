Impact Wrestling is interested in bringing in the legendary William Regal.

WWE released Regal and several other longtime employees on January 5 as a part of the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. He spent 21 years with the company.

In an update, Impact producer Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and revealed how he offered Regal a job, either as an on-screen authority figure or at the commentary table.

“If you look at management, and you look at, let’s say, the New York Giants, their G.M. is retiring, and then there goes the head coach that he picked,” Dreamer said of the NXT/PC departures earlier this month. “There goes everyone associated with that person. Triple H is no longer in charge, and everyone associated with him is gone. The only guy who’s remained is Shawn (Michaels), but Shawn was a Vince guy before he was a Triple H guy.

“Regal, the moment I heard (he was let go), I shot him a text and said, ‘If you want to be a commentator at Impact or if you want to be a General Manager figure, just let me know.’ He will have something when he chooses to.”

Despite his lengthy career, Regal has never worked for TNA or Impact. It remains to be seen if he is under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would make him a free agent on Tuesday, April 5.

Regal had been working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, and the main talent scout for the company. He also worked on TV as the NXT General Manager until this past fall. Regal’s son still wrestles for the NXT UK brand as Charlie Dempsey.

