Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– WWE RAW Review

– Sasha Banks Injured

– Mickie James In The Royal Rumble

– Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne work main roster dark matches.

And more!

Tonight’s episode is brought to you by Keeps. Stop hair loss today the easy way with Keeps, offering customized treatment plans with only FDA approved hair loss products for about $1 a day, from the comfort of your couch. To receive your first month of treatment for free, go to Keeps.com/INC. Keeps. Hair today. Hair tomorrow.

To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter.

To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

You can watch the episode below:

You can listen or download the episode below:



Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]