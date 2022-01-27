WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks turned 30 on Wednesday.

Wrestlers from across the world have been tweeting their birthday wishes to Banks. The likes of Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Impact World Champion Moose and AEW star Marq Quen wished The Boss on turning 30.

WWE announced earlier this month that Banks is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury at a WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. Banks suffered the injury in a match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, while taking an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but stayed on the mat while the referee checked her out, before they went to the finish with Flair getting the win after a Natural Selection. Banks was then helped to the back.

Sasha Banks is not expected to enter Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble, even though she has the fifth shortest odds to the battle royal, according to Odds Checker. Only Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, Bayley and Alexa Bliss are considered as bigger favorites to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble.

You can see the Sasha Banks birthday tweets below.

30

💙 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 27, 2022

Sasha Banks is the best sports entertainer on planet earth. Happy birthday to The 🐐. pic.twitter.com/dytJLYM3Ib — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) January 26, 2022

Happy Birthday Mercedes it’s time to make your 20’s jealous of your 30’s now baby…let’s get it 😘 https://t.co/X3ZVlHs55G — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) January 27, 2022

Merry ☝🏿 🆙 🥂 — Private Party (@Marq_Quen) January 27, 2022

Happy birthday! 🖤 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 27, 2022

And BLESSED ❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 27, 2022

