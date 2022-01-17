WWE has announced the top two matches for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.

As seen in the Twitter video below, Sarah Schreiber announced Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for tonight’s show, along with Doudrop and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

Rollins vs. Lashley comes as Rollins prepares to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, where Lashley will challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. WWE previously announced that tonight’s show will see Lashley issue an “All Mighty response” to last week’s jokes.

Regarding the tag team bout, this comes after last week’s RAW saw Lynch interfere in a #1 contender’s Triple Threat to help Doudrop secure a title shot at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop defeated Belair and Morgan to become the new #1 contender. Lynch tried to shake Doudrop’s hand after the match, but the show went off the air after Becky slapped Doudrop, Doudrop blocked the Man-Handle Slam, and then Becky retreated to ringside.

Omos vs. Reggie was previously teased for tonight’s RAW, but still has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with what WWE previously announced for the show:

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* Bobby Lashley issues an “All Mighty Response” to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s jokes

* Doudrop and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Doudrop

* What’s next for RK-Bro? Can Randy Orton and Riddle bounce back from losing the RAW Tag Team Titles

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]