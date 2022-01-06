WWE is getting into the lottery business.

WWE and International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced today that they have signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement to develop and distribute WWE-branded omnichannel lottery games and turnkey promotional programs featuring WWE logos, Superstars, events and programs.

“IGT is the clear industry leader in the lottery and gaming space, and we look forward to collaborating by bringing our intellectual property to our fans and lottery games around the globe,” said Alex Varga, WWE Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to leverage the strong crossover between the WWE Universe and another segment of the gaming landscape.”

“The WWE brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics in many geographies,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. “IGT looks forward to melding the unique WWE assets with IGT’s lottery expertise to create appealing, high-quality games and second-chance promotional opportunities for our global customers and their players.”

Full details on the new agreement will be announced soon.

Stay tuned for more.

