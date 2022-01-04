A big mixed tag team match has been announced for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As expected, the match will see WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix take on The Miz and Maryse.

Edge has been feuding with The Miz and Maryse for several weeks now. Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw Phoenix make her return to the storylines, chasing away Maryse and providing a distraction that allowed Edge to defeat The Miz in singles action. The Miz and Maryse then ranted about what happened on tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW, but were interrupted by Edge and Phoenix. The Hall of Famers issued a challenge to The A Listers, and Miz accepted but that did not sit well with his wife. The segment ended with Phoenix knocking Maryse down, then Maryse storming off to the back as Miz begged her to relax.

WWE is billing the match as The IT Couple vs. The GRIT Couple.

This will be Maryse’s first match since teaming with The Miz for a win over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella at Hell In a Cell 2018. Phoenix has not wrestled since the 2020 Royal Rumble. Her last standard match was the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where The IIconics won the titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley, Phoenix and Natalya, and Tamian Snuka and Nia Jax,

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Stay tuned for more on Edge and Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse, and the Royal Rumble. Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW segment in Greenville, South Carolina:

