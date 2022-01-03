New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for tonight’s RAW from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

WWE has just announced that Lesnar will open tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW, the first red brand show of 2022.

WWE has also announced that Lesnar’s next challenger will be determined in tonight’s RAW main event.

A Fatal 4 Way will take place tonight to determine the new #1 contender to challenge Lesnar at the Royal Rumble on January 29. That match will feature former champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

On a related note, The Miz has teased an appearance with he and Maryse on tonight’s RAW. WWE previously teased that Miz and Maryse will address WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix, and Miz’s loss to Edge at WWE Day 1, on tonight’s show. You can see the latest tweet from The Miz below.

