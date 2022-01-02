Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is headed to the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

We noted earlier how Knoxville took to Instagram to announce that he wants to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month. Knoxville said he’s not impressed with the current WWE roster, taking shots at Big E and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Knoxville captioned his Instagram video with, “Happy New Year’s Day and love to everyone. I have a big announcement that I have been dying to get off of my chest. I spent a lot of times over the holiday thinking about how i wanted to start off my 2022, and I decided I want to do it kicking ass and taking names. And the best way to do that i feel is making a run for the Rumble, that’s right @WWE’s Royal Rumble. Training starts today, not that I will need a lot of it because I have seen the WWE’s current roster and it’s laughable to think anyone can throw me over the top rope. LAUGHABLE! I will be channeling my wrestling heroes like @therock, Abdullah the Butcher and the great Gorilla Monsoon. The way I’m looking at it I am giving myself a %100 chance of winning. What chance do you think I have? Sincerely, Johnny Knoxville, World Champ #roadtowrestlemania #royalrumble #wwe #jackassforever”

WWE responded to Knoxville’s Instagram video and wrote, “Good luck @johnnyknoxville!!”

Knoxville noted on the Jackass World Twitter account that winning the Rumble Match is one of his New Year’s Resolutions for 2022.

WWE ran Knoxville’s video during the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, and seemingly confirmed him for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month.

Knoxville’s Rumble appearance appears to be another promotional crossover for the Jackass Forever movie, which will be released on Friday, February 4. WWE ran a similar promotion last month as Knoxville, Chris Pontius and other members of the Jackass crew made a special appearance on the December 10 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Knoxville appearing at the Royal Rumble will not be the only major Jackass-related appearance in WWE over the years. The October 16, 2006 “RAW Goes Hollywood” edition of WWE RAW in Los Angeles featured a segment where the late Umaga destroyed Pontius and Steve-O. Shane McMahon then wanted to bring the Jackass crew in for a match at SummerSlam 2007, as a follow-up to the Umaga beatdown, but Knoxville backed out of the storyline due to the Chris Benoit tragedy. Jackass was reportedly booked to defeat Umaga at the pay-per-view. Knoxville later appeared on the October 13, 2008 edition of RAW for a mini-feud with WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali, and a segment with Santino Marella, Hornswoggle and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Knoxville’s last WWE TV appearance came on the October 4, 2010 RAW show when he was the guest star to promote Jackass 3D.

Knoxville will not be the first celebrity to compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Famer Drew Carey made an appearance in the 2001 bout.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stay tuned for more on Knoxville and WWE. You can see the related posts below: