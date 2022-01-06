WWE on-air talent Sarah Schreiber has announced her engagement.

Schreiber took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced that her partner Chad Dunbar popped the question, and she said yes.

“My forever buddy, Mr. Chad! [heart emoji] [ring emoji] I SAID YES! I love you! My Team!,” she wrote.

Schreiber received several congratulatory comments from WWE and Superstars, including Natalya, Raquel Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Drew Gulak, Megan Morant, Taya Valkyrie, Renee Paquette, Byron Saxton, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, Kevin Patrick, and McKenzie Mitchell, among others.

WWE also congratulated Schreiber on their website, writing, “Congratulations to Sarah, her forever buddy, ‘Mr. Chad,’ and to the adorable puppy, of course, on the great news.”

It appears the couple were on a ski vacation in Vail, Colorado when the engagement happened.

You can see Schreiber’s full Instagram posts with photos below:

